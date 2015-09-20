Holy Consistency!

And so it was that Mirjana engaged the expensive and impudent pop star for her daughter's wedding

by Marco Corvaglia

§ 1. Introduction

On May 15, 2016, the older daughter of the "seer" Mirjana Dragićević Soldo, Marija, got married (to Marko Musa).

In this regard, here is the confirmation document Prot. 9/2020 (in Italian) that was sent to me by the Chancellery of the diocesan Curia of Mostar:









And here are three photos of the wedding taken in the church of Medjugorje. Mirjana herself published them, in black and white, on page 376 of the Italian version of her own autobiography: Mirjana Dragićević Soldo, Il Mio Cuore Trionferà, Dominus Production, 2017; original edition: My Heart Will Triumph, Catholic Shop Publishing, Cocoa FL 2016 (a color photo, by an unknown photographer, circulating on some Facebook profiles, is also available):





For the evening reception, which held at the hotel restaurant Herceg Etno Selo, according to local custom, Mirjana changed her dress. She took off her "mass dress" (misno odijelo) and wore a jacket with an almost identical cut to the religious ceremony attire, but of a different color and with short sleeves.

On the same day (May 15, 2016), immediately after the reception, the Croatian pop star Maja Šuput published on her own official Instagram profile this photo with Mirjana (note the date automatically entered by the platform, bottom right), together with a message whose translation is reported below:











Tonight I had the honor and pleasure of singing at a wedding, having been engaged by the very famous visionary Mirjana Soldo. When we met, we hugged each other as if we already knew each other forever. A wonderful feeling.





Following the publication of my present article (already updated several times), the Radio Spada website found that the photo at issue, accompanied by the same text, had been published, on the very same day, May 15, 2016, also on the singer's official Facebook profile:









On the day after (May 16, 2016), the news of the engagement was confirmed by the important Croatian online newspaper, Index (it headlined S gay vjenčanja pohitala u Međugorje: Maja Šuput pozirala s vidjelicom Mirjanom, that is, Directly from a gay wedding to Medjugorje: Maja Šuput poses with the visionary Mirjana: the reference is to a marriage of gay friends during which she had sung the day before).







§ 2. Maja and Mirjana

Maja Šuput is a very successful singer and has been very famous in Croatia, Bosnia Herzegovina, and Serbia since the early 2000s. She is a real star (since 2017, she was also a judge of Supertalent, the Croatian version of the famous Got Talent international format broadcasted by Nova TV).

Hence, it is easy to suppose how much this engagement might have been worth to Mirjana. And the objection that Mirjana can do what she wants with her own money does not seem well-founded. Let's not forget that it is money that the self-proclaimed seer earned by hosting pilgrims who go to Medjugorje because they believe what she claims.

But there is more to say.



Maja Šuput disguised as a nun in a picture on Instagram



Maja Šuput explicitly and programmatically represents the antithesis of the Christian ideals of which Mirjana says that she is the spokesperson, claiming that she has been seeing the Madonna for several decades.

Yet Mirjana engaged her for a private party!

The Italian newspaper of Istria and Kvarner, La Voce del popolo, in an article on May 11, 2019, defined her literally as "the ambigous singer and showgirl Maja Šuput".



As it is easy to demonstrate, Maja Šuput embodies a real symbol of hedonism and has become a celebrity by constantly showing off her wealth, insistently and cloyingly filling her own photos on social media, music videos, and public statements with explicit sexual references.



It must be said that some of the linked images that follow can be a bit in bad taste. I personally apologize, but I believe that this, too, can be useful to outline a more complete picture of Medjugorje and of its protagonists.



On April 13, 2013, Maja Šuput published on her own official Instagram profile a photo in which she wears a tank top with the English word "bitch":







This is a photo published on January 31, 2015:









On February 11, 2015, the online newspaper Sata 24 published the video of an interview that the singer had released to Narodni radio. It was entitled": "Maja Šuput loves hard, strong, powerful, real Balkan sex" (Maja Šuput voli čvrsti, snažni, moćni, pravi balkanski seks).



On September 20, 2015, she is celebrating her own thirty-sixth birthday with a really very explicit cake [link] .



This is a photo published on November 5, 2015 [link].



On June 20, 2016, the online newspaper Net published this photo of Maja Šuput, on vacation in Dubai with her friend Marko Grubnić:









And here are the official videos of two famous songs of hers. The first is related to the 2014 song, Neprilika. Almost every detail has a sexual reference:







The 2016 song, Femme fatale, is similar:







And on September 5, 2016, the newspaper Jutarnji list, making the report of a Maja Šuput show in the Croatian city of Karlovac, published some pictures of the event [link] .



There’s only one thing to say to Mirjana: Holy consistency!

